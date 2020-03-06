South African rapper AKA suffered a fall when the crowd he jumped into failed to catch him during a performance.

Concert attendees were enjoying the performance when the rapper jumped into the crowd in an attempt to ‘crowd-surf’, but the group he flew into moved away and he landed on the ground. Some of the concertgoers filmed the incident and it has gone ‘platinum viral’ in the South African social media space.

After the fall, 32-year-old Kiernan Forbes, fondly known as ‘AKA’, continued to perform while laying on the ground.

Watch the videos below:

Aka tried jumping on the crowd, thinking they will catch him. It ended in tears 😥😰. Wicked fans. pic.twitter.com/Z4l3aNqJ9E — Gravity (@antigravitylite) March 1, 2020

