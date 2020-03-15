Nigerian sensational singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille in a latest statement has wondered how people get the energy to go church on Sunday morning after they party on Saturday night.

Johnny Drille, who seems not to understand how some people are able to do it said, “How do people party on Saturday night and still make it to church on Sunday morning.”

He went ahead to reveal he is an introvert and that he can count the numbers of party he has ever attended in his life.

Johnny Drille said, “I can count with one hand the number of parties I’ve been to my whole life. Introvert much.”

The songster may be reacting to the African Movies Viewers Choice Awards AMVCA night for the year 2020 that went down on Saturday night.

Johnny Drille is one Nigeria singer, who is known for his numerous songs about Love.

HOT NOW