A Twitter user has made an explosive revelation about legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde also known as K1 De Ultimate. The Twitter user claims that Kwam 1 slept with his wife’s cousin and they bore a child together.

Although the claims have not been confirmed, several Twitter users were shocked after the Nigerian man identified as @Abdvl_Wengz on Twitter made the story public.

According to @Abdvl_Wengz, the Fuji star also slept with the wife to one of his biggest investors.

In his words: “K1 is legendary with women. His 38th child was with his wife’s cousin. When he was asked about the unfortunate situation, he said “It’s huge family and you don’t expect me to know everyone in the family”.

One of his biggest investor was Gbenga Highlander, he f*cked his wife too.”

Checkout his tweet:

