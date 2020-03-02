We reported yesterday evening that veteran Yoruba actor, Pa Kasumu Odumosu Kayode has died. According to reports, the aged thespian died in a hospital after an “illness”

Recall that in an interview with Punch last year (December), Pa Kasumu is quoted to have said his illness is spiritual. His health status became worrisome after a video showed his frail state and he called for prayers.

Pa Kasumu said,

“For now, I don’t need any help. All I need is prayer. All I can say about my sickness is that it is spiritual. That’s why I said it requires prayer. I’m currently at a church camp for its annual congress. God should take care of me. I will stay at the camp till the congress ends.”

The actor, who has been absent from the movie scene since he fell ill 10 years ago, revealed that it was the first time he would seek spiritual help.

May his soul rest in peace!

