Rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, has raised the alarm over a plot by the Nigerian Government to detain him over revelations by his news platform, SaharaReporters, that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters had on Monday exclusively reported that Kyari was ill and had contracted the deadly virus. The Nigerian Presidency has, however, not denied the reports.

Sowore on Thursday told his followers on Social media that his lawyers had informed him of a high-powered delegation sent to the Federal High Court in Abuja to obtain a detention order.

Sowore said, “Folks, it is important to inform you that we are facing some unusual circumstances and the days ahead might be very tensed and difficult, but we will conquer.

“Following the revelation by SaharaReporters that the Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari, contracted Coronavirus and subsequent revelations about the criminal conducts/negligence that has brought Nigeria to the nadir of this global pandemic, the Buhari regime today sent some high powered delegation to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria to help procure a detention order against me.

“The courts are reportedly on break due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was leaked to our lawyers a few minutes ago. They plan this time is to use the Nigerian Army for the sinister plot.

“The plan is to obtain a court order and then send soldiers to shoot up my residence in Abuja by claiming that I resisted arrest with armed colleagues.

“If I am arrested alive, they would take me to a military barracks in Abuja to be tortured and or infected with COVID-19.

“I am not raising the alarm to scare anyone, it is to inform our compatriots that we should brace for difficult days ahead.

“However, rest assured that we are in high spirits and are totally convinced that we may be turning a historic corner in the face of brutal repression.

“I am urging all to stand firm, unbowed and unbroken.”

