Instagram socialite, Hushpuppi in a post via his Instagram handle has called out billionaires as he alleged that they have been donating audio billions.

This comes after some individuals as well as private organisations made heavy donation to the government to aid the Coronavirus relief and treatment.

Hushpuppi disclosed he has contacted some major hospitals and orphanages and they are still in lack.

“Can somebody check on those billionaires that donated audio billions for clout? The orphanages and hospitals in Nigeria still lack tremendously. Who y’all gave those billions? We trying to know,” Hushpuppi said.

He went ahead to say, ”I am directly in contact with some major orphanages and hospitals. They are lacking majorly in this crazy time so that makes me wonder where did all those privately donated funds go to 🤔🤔🤔”

