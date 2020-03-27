Dubai based big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has sparked dating rumors with Instagram model Amirah going by pictures they both shared. Hushpuppi who lives at Address Montgomerie, a hotel and golf resort in Dubai, shared a picture.
A look at Amirah’s 2.9 million followers page also showed pictures she shared showing her posing in front of the same car at the same location.
She also shared a bathroom picture that has floors looking like the one Hushpuppi posed on in one of the pictures on his page.
The pictures were all shared during the three-day lockdown announced by the Emirati government in response to coronavirus pandemic.
