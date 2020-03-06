Nigerian singer and former Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage has revealed she intends to become ‘scarce and the one way she is going about that is to change her details.

The single mother of a boy took to social media to bemoan her information littered everywhere, adding that she is definitely going to change it as she has become too accessible.

“Def changing my personal info, I have become too accessible.”

Tiwa revealed in a post, what she would do if any of her exes wants to come back. The shy singer advised ladies not to fall for men’s trick anymore as coming back to a relationship does not guarantee he loves you, instead, he is basking in the fact that he has power over you.

The post reads:

“Don’t ever think a man loves you because he keeps coming back. That man loves the power he has over you. He knows you’ll take him back”

HOT NOW