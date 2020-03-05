You might think Davido’s celebrity status will hinder his dad, Adedeji Adeleke from ranting about the many tattoos on husband body but that is wrong. Naturally, Nigerian parents don’t like tattoos because of the backdrop perception that tattoos paint one in a certain dirty and dark color, and Davido’s dad is one of the many parents that dislike tattoos.

Davido says he did well to hide his tattoos from his family until one day when he came home for a visit. According to his narration, he forgot himself and slept in one of his father’s chairs shirtless and woke up to a tap on his should.

He says he woke to see his father looking at him and pointing at the tattoo with the question;

“After hiding my first set of tattoos from my family, dad found out when I came home one day, I was seating in the parlor and I slept off with my shirt off, all of a sudden someone tapped me, it was my dad, he asked what is this, what is this on your hands?”

“Are you going to draw More tattoos? Like drawing on your face and other parts of the body,”— he asked again.

Davido says his response was; “No no I can’t, I will even try to cover this one’s up. I am going to wear agbada to cover it.”

That is not so bad of a reaction— there are worst-case scenarios.!

HOT NOW