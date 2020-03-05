Fast rising comedian, Mr Marcaroni has revealed how long it took him to complete his tertiary education.

With University years known to be five or at most six years for some courses, Mr Marcaroni stated that it took him 10 years to graduate having attended four different schools.

Mr Marcaroni revealed this as he celebrates the end of his one year youth service program.

The actor and host also noted that many people thought he was possessed but he kept pushing till he achieved his objectives.

He posted;

Mr Marcaroni rise has seen him grown a huge fan base on social media with his comedy skits on Instagram one of the most-watched.