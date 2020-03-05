Fast rising comedian, Mr Marcaroni has revealed how long it took him to complete his tertiary education.
With University years known to be five or at most six years for some courses, Mr Marcaroni stated that it took him 10 years to graduate having attended four different schools.
Mr Marcaroni revealed this as he celebrates the end of his one year youth service program.
The actor and host also noted that many people thought he was possessed but he kept pushing till he achieved his objectives.
He posted;
I finished secondary school 2009. I went to 4 different Universities between then and 2019. Most people thought I was possessed. I didn’t care how long it was going to take, but I told myself I was definitely going to get a University degree. Long last, I got it. Today I have also added my NYSC certificate. This time last year, no one knew me. Today, by God’s grace, I stood over 2 hours taking pictures with my amazing colleagues who for one reason or the other have come to admire me or my craft. Like I keep saying, we will all get to those heights we wish to and even beyond. Just keep pushing! Just do something. Don’t give up because you just might be so close to your breakthrough. This moment is one to cherish for a lifetime. God for us all! 💜💜💜
Mr Marcaroni rise has seen him grown a huge fan base on social media with his comedy skits on Instagram one of the most-watched.
