Actress Eniola Badmus has cried out over the coronavirus pandemic which has gotten her trapped in London.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Eniola Badmus stated that friends have been inviting her to come to have some fun with them in London but she has been afraid of going out.

According to Eniola Badmus who recently travelled to Dubai, self-distancing is the best practice towards preventing oneself from contracting the virus which has killed thousands across the world.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW