Nigerian professional footballer, John Mikel Obi has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic and he has advised that all football seasons should be canceled until the virus has been contained.

Mikel Obi reveals that there is more to life than the entertainment in football sports and he does not feel comfortable playing in this scary situation.

Mikel advised that everybody should be home with their families at this critical time. He wrote on Instagram;

There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.

HOT NOW