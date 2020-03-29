Nigeria’s former Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said the increasing cases of coronavirus recorded across Africa in the last few days is worrisome and terrifying.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warmed in her recent post on Twitter that that Africa’s window for containing the virus is narrowing day by day. She also expressed dismay over people congregating in mosques and churches in spite of over 4,106 coronavirus cases and 124 deaths recorded in 46 countries across the continent.

Okonjo-Iweala tweeted;

#COVID19 Africa’s window for containment is narrowing! As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths. Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques and markets. Spread the word! Don’t congregate. Save lives!

