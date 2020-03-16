Nollywood Screen diva, Monalisa Chinda in a latest statement has opened up on her failed marriage to Segun Dejo which was her first marriage but crashed after five years in 2009.

According to Monalisa Chinda, she disclosed that the reason her first marriage crashed was that she married to the wrong person at the right time.

The talented actress made this known during an interview with The Sun.

She was asked in the interview if she saw her past marriage as a mistake or regretted ever taking the step.

Monalisa said she was young and naive at that time and the person she got married to was wrong for her.

She said, “No, I don’t see it as a mistake. I was just young and naive. I met the wrong person at the right time. The person was wrong for me, so what I did was to dust the dirt off my body and move on.”

