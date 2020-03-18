Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani is a happy wife this morning because her husband of 7 years is plus one today.

Chacha has shared a picture of Mr. Faani to mark the day. The picture came with this lovely heartfelt message;

“I have fallen in love a thousand times.

Each time harder,

Each time stronger,

For the very same guy.

Happy birthday My Love.”

Chacha and Austin got married in 2013 and they have three beautiful kids together.

Chacha in a recent video touched on how she loves Austin so much, adding that she is appreciative of him because he made her who she is today.

Austin is a movie director and writer— happy birthday to him, may their marriage continue to flourish.