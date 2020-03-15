Nollywood iconic actress, Monalisa Chinda has described her marriage to Dejo Richards as a dent on her and it is a part of her life she would not want to relive.

The actress talks about her former marriage which crashed on the grounds of domestic violence amidst other allegations in 2009. She revealed that the timing was right but her choice of man wasn’t

In an interview with The Sun, Monalisa stated that she was young and naive when she married her ex-husband. Monalisa further revealed that what she did after her first marriage ended was to “dust the dirt off her body and move on”.

When asked if she sees her first marriage as a mistake, Monalisa said;

No, I don’t see it as a mistake. I was just young and naive. I met the wrong person at the right time. The person was wrong for me, so what I did was to dust the dirt off my body and move on.

HOT NOW