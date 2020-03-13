Nigerian artist and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy have lashed out her disappointment over the attitude of her friends in the entertainment industry.

DJ Cuppy who is set to release her album ‘Original EP’ disclosed her frustration as she revealed that some of her colleagues in the industry are the ones slowing things down.

A frustrated Cuppy said she will stop relying on friends in the industry as they have all failed to come through for her. In a tweet the billionaire daughter posted on Twitter, she had lamented as she revealed how they were delaying unnecessarily to send in their vocals.

She caption a photo of her looking gloomy and wrote on Twitter, “Me waiting for artists to send their vocals in so I can submit my EP!”

My EP deadline fast-approaching and some of your FAVE artists are yet to send in vocals! 💔 #OriginalCopy — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) March 6, 2020

