Nigerian singer and billionaire son Davido Adeleke revealed the reason he constantly flaunt his family’s wealth on social media is to motivate people and not to oppress them.

We recall the singer recently shared a photo of his father’s newly acquired 19 seater Bombardier Express private jet worth $62m as he congratulated him on Instagram.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, the singer shared his reasons for doing so saying;

“We’re not here to rub it in anybody’s face, we’re here to show motivation.

Many kids write to me and tell me that I’m the reason they want to finish school, and projects, and become successful.

In America there’s people who think we live in huts, sometimes I feel like I want to show them… We’re living the life, we’re going crazy, you feel me?

It has nothing to do with showing off or trying to oppress anybody. They oppress us enough.”

