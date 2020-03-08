Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo saw his dream come to reality when he moved from Shanghai Shenhua to to Old Trafford in January. He revealed in a new interview, the extent he used to go to in order to watch the club.

He said;

“I know many footballers say that, when they sign for a team, this is my dream team. Respect to that but my own case was different,” he told Sky Sports.

“I grew up in Ajegunle, which is like a ghetto and it was very difficult there. When it would get to the weekend, everybody was excited because they wanted to watch Man Utd play.

“You start saving the money they would give you to go to school. You would eat at home and they would give you some pocket money to go to school and maybe eat lunch there. But you would be saving it bit by bit and when you get to the weekend, everybody is ready.

“Back then, they also had an association of Man United fans so there would be a meeting once a week to talk about Man Untd, like a little fan forum. When I remember all that now, I laugh and say: ‘Wow, from Ajegunle to the Theatre of Dreams.’ It’s a great moment for me and I’m enjoying every bit of it.

“It is the happiest moment of my life, playing for my dream team, the team I supported when I was young.”

HOT NOW