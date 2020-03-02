Popular Nigerian radio girl and author, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story to reveal how she lost some ‘friends’ after saying a tough prayer to God to remove fake friends.

She wrote on her Instastory,

“The way God has been exposing/revealing people to me…. I asked God to take away anyone not meant to be in my life and I started losing ‘friends’. It is a tough prayer to say” This is coming after the fashion icon served some advice to her fellow single women on “finding a partner”. She said; “husbands won’t fly into our rooms to find us”

Makinwa also disclosed that she falls into the category of those who rarely go out stated that women don’t get dates and also get married by staying indoors.

Toke Makinwa pledged to go out often, while also revealing that she had excuses before now.

See her post below;

HOT NOW