Popular fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji has revealed what she went through in the labour room before giving birth to her adorable daughter.

Recall that Laura Ikeji and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu announced the birth of their second child yesterday, as fans and lovers celebrate with them.

With the couple still in the mood of celebration, Laura Ikeji took to her Instagram Page to reveal how she tore her husband’s cloth in the labour room.

The beautiful model and brand influencer posted a video of herself dancing just hours after she gave birth to her daughter as she noted that women are strong.

She posted;

Laura Ikeji and her husband named their adorable daughter, Laurel and fans will be hoping they host a party to celebrate the arrival of the new baby.

HOT NOW

Zamfara Governor pays surprise visit to a public boarding school, forces the principal to eat what he feeds the students (Video)

Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos)

BREAKING: 28 persons quarantined in Ogun state over Coronavirus