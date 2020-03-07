Naira Marley is back with his statement which are most times out of place and not suitable for public consumption but it is not as if he cares.

This time around the rap enigma and controversial singer revealed how he wakes his wife up in the middle of the night with an erection.

Naira Marley shared on his social media page;

“I will wake her up with a sexy hard [email protected] because that’s better than morning coffee”

Naira Marley aside from his style of music which is mostly vulgar in nature also lives a controversial lifestyle, which has helped him to remain relevant.

Despite this, he seems to have a hold on Nigerian youths, who are easily influenced by him his words and songs.

His fans base has gotten so large it is hard to tackle or criticise him on social media without getting a knock from his fans for doing so.

