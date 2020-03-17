Nigerians most talk about celebrities, Tacha and Naira Marley seem to have a thing for each other as they were seen flirting on Instagram.
Tacha who could not hide her feelings took to the comment section of a video Naira Marley posted on IG to tell him she wanted all of him. In the video, Naira Marley was seen flaunting his six packs and he captioned it asking ” Do u want all or some??”
Tacha on the other hand replied saying ” ALL!!!!!!”
See their conversation below;
