Nigerians most talk about celebrities, Tacha and Naira Marley seem to have a thing for each other as they were seen flirting on Instagram.

Tacha who could not hide her feelings took to the comment section of a video Naira Marley posted on IG to tell him she wanted all of him. In the video, Naira Marley was seen flaunting his six packs and he captioned it asking ” Do u want all or some??”

Tacha on the other hand replied saying ” ALL!!!!!!”

See their conversation below;

HOT NOW