Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the news of Chioma testing positive for the coronavirus.

Davido made the announcement yesterday that his fiancee, Chioma tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and that he has completely gone into self-isolation. However, this came as no surprise to the journalist as she already warned the “Risky” singer a few ago after he had to cancel his “A Good Time” Tour because of his likely exposure to the coronavirus.

Talking to her Twitter page, Kemi disclosed that she warned the celebrity couple and his first baby mama, Sophie Momodu days ago before she tested positive but no one listened to her because of her usual rants on social media. She wrote: I warned Davido and Chioma 11 days ago. People don’t listen to me calling me a mad insane woman. Pls listen to me when I tell you something. It’s because I care

See the tweet below:

I warned Davido and Chioma 11 days ago. People don't listen to me calling me a mad insane woman. Pls listen to me when I tell you something. It's because I care 😢#DrKemiOlunloyo #COVID19 #davido #chioma https://t.co/Xvs2iY8jir — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 27, 2020

