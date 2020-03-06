Following the rampant cases of married women confronting their husband’s mistress in public space, opular crosss dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has warned married women not to accost her should any of them see her husband with her.

The shemale took to her Instagram page to tell all married women to hold their husbands more accountable in lieu of going after their mistresses, bringing utter shame and embarrassment upon them in public.

In a post, she wrote:

‘Don’t come to me when you see your husband with me. If you try any sh!t with me, I will beat you to comma. If you’re looking for your missing husband, wait for him at home’

Bob feeling like the message isn’t resounding enough, in another post reiterated his stance. He wrote:

‘It doesn’t make any sense fighting your husband’s side chick. What if the man didn’t open up to her? How am I supposed to know he is truly married. You will leave that man and come for me, I will beat you and hospital will reject you’

