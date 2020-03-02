Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife to Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has revealed that she’s crazy enough to take a bold step if she wants to get back into the relationship.

The model and her husband have been in a relationship dilemma ever since they broke up some months ago and they’ve constantly shaded each other through some cryptic post.

However, Maureen Esisi who was dragged into a heated conversation by a troll noted how crazy she can be if she wants the actor back in her life.

The drama started when Maureen Esisi posted a tweet by Davido, which talked about forgiveness and letting go of grudges.

However, the troll slammed Esisi as she noted that the reason behind her post was because she wanted Blossom back in her life.

Not ready for any troll, Esisi fired back at her as she stressed that she knows what to do if she wanted Blossom back.

See their conversation below:

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi have unfollowed themselves on all their social media platform after their marriage hit the rock.

