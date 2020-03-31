Nigerian info media personnel, Daddy Freeze in a statement via his website has reacted to the unrest following the lock down order in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun given by the Government.

Daddy Freeze in his statement said he is struggling to empathize with people who won’t obey simple instructions.

He stressed that the government is doing Nigerians a favor in his opinion, “protecting you from yourself.”

Daddy Freeze went on to say If the government had locked the borders on time, there wouldn’t have been any need for lockdown and “if we obey this lockdown the government won’t need to have it extended.”

He advised Nigerians to stay at home to flatten the curve. Daddy Freeze declared that If the current strategy doesn’t work in 2 weeks, it will be increased further and enforced more harshly.

Daddy Freeze went ahead to share an experience he saw at a Supermarket in VI.

He said, “I saw stupidity first hand in a supermarket in VI yesterday, where people were fighting to buy bread

No masks, no social distancing, forgetting the paucity of ventilators in this country.

With over 100 cases and 2 deaths in Nigeria so far, I can’t believe people are still being superstitious about this, failing to adhere to simple laid down instructions.”

