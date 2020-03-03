Sonia Lareinaa, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna has caused tension on social media with new sultry pictures of herself.

The beautiful mother of one got fans on their toes as she flaunted her massive backside while enjoying time out at the beach.

Dressed in a white bikini, Sonia Lareinaa who seems to have moved on from her divorce with IK gave fans a view of her massive butt which has got them stuck to her page.

While many appreciated her beauty, others were of the opinion that a mother was not supposed to reveal her body to the extent she went. However, she seems to care less about what anyone says especially critics.

See photos below:

HOT NOW