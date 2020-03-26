An emotional post by a facebook user who claimed to have tested positive to the terrifying coronavirus disease, is trending on the social media page.

The lady identified as Precious Williams made the announcement on her facebook page and according to her, Coronavirus is real and she is dying already.

In her post, she wrote “I’ve tested positive for the corona and i have pneumonia. Been in the hospital for a week and i’m dying! Well, at least that’s what it feels like! This thing is a monster! Not being able to breathe is the worst feeling in the world!!! Its not a game people!!! please pray for me”.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus.The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and avoiding close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell.

