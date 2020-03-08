Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky was reportedly arrested by the men of the police force in the wee hours of Friday for allegedly defrauding a business partner 7 million naira.

The reports claim Bobrisky was arrested and detained over breach of contract for “Bob Wings” eye lashes. It was previously reported that Bobrisky wasn’t the owner of the popular eyelashes brand, as he was only used for the brand so as to pull in more sales.

An update on the story now shows that the male barbie doll has been released from police custody. We came across a post she shared on social media where she claimed to be a changed person and nothing was going to bring her down.

According to her, she is one of the strongest person on earth and nothing from her haters will bring her down.

Screenshot below;

