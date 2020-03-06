Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Snapchat to reveal she’s not as hardworking as many think.
According to the single mom of one, she is a very lazy person and wishes she can pay someone who will be bathing for her.
This is coming days after Tonto dragged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill on social media.
Tonto had claimed Churchill is bisexual and she only found out after they got married.
Tonto who traded words with her estranged husband few hours ago revealed that she walked out of her marriage with Olakunle Churchill because he is bisexual. Read post here
