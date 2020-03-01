According to the reports, an Indian lady and her 7 man robbery gang have been arrested by the Lagos State police.

The robbery gang are known for robbing supermarkets and churches in the state.

In a statement signed by the Lagos PPRO, DSP Elkana Bala and made available to TheCaveat.info, it was revealed that the leader of the gang who before their arrest exchange series of bullet with the police before the nigerian army came to their rescue spoke on how she started robbing.

The Indian gang leader identified as Alisha Noble confessed after interrogation that no amount of bullets shot at her can penetrate her body.

According to her she was fortified at India by a great priest who died after fortifying her.

The mysterious Robbery suspect further confessed that when she arrived Nigeria in early 2011, she decided to form this robbery gang because she knew no bullet would penetrate her body.

Another member of the gang confessed of the numbers of church they had robbed and the amount of money the gang had got from shops and churches they robbed.

The gang, the police said, however ran out of luck at their last operation when the police acted upon an intelligent report about their activities.

“We had a serious gun battle with them before we were supported by men of the nigerian army”, the police release claimed.

It further said that the Inspector of Police Incharge of the case has promised that the police would make everything possible to recover all the items the have stolen.