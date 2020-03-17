The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Abayomi has announced the 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria The case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from UK & developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation She is clinically stable & is being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos

Following the confirmation of the 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos state government has called on all passengers onboard British Airways flight 75 that arrived Lagos state on March 13th, to isolate themselves now.

Recall that the Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed that the Nigerian woman, 30 had arrived in the country on the 13th of March and observed the 14-day self-isolation before developing symptoms of the virus. This is a new case independent of the index case that was reported on the 24th of February.

