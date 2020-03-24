Soul-winning singer, Johnny Drille has taken to his social media handle to reveal the great impact isolation is having on his life.

It’s no longer news that the whole citizens have been advised to stay indoor so as to curb the outspread of the deadly virus which has taken over counties across the world.

Johnny Drille has now taken the action to good use as he noted that he’s now learning some new stuffs due to the isolation.

He tweeted:

I’m totally fine guys. Isolation is really fun, it’s making me do new things. I’m not losing my mind I promise.

44 cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria with 41 being an active cases while 2 cases have been discharged wth the country recording one death.

