Award-winning actress, Toyin Abraham has joined the list of mothers to be celebrated for the first time on Mother’s Day. In celebration of the Mothers’ Day that held yesterday 22nd March 2020, the new mother took to her Instagram page to share her exciting journey through motherhood and celebrated other mothers as well.

Sharing an old photo of when she gave birth to her son, Ire, Toyin wrote:

This is my first Mother’s Day as a mother and the feeling is extremely surreal. I am thankful and ecstatic all at once and I am using myself as a point of contact for everybody looking for the fruit of the womb. Your wish will be granted in Jesus name. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there.

Remember guys #CoronaVirus is real and deadly. Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and self- isolate if need be. I love you all.

See the photo below:

