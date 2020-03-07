A Nigerian lady identified as Winnie Wesley has revealed how a man broke into her apartment in Lagos last night. The lady, who was still out received a call from her neighbour who’d called to inform her of an unusual sound coming from her flat and it turned out that a burglar had found his way in Winnie’s crib.

‘Yo, a thief is in my apartment, my Nebor’s noticed noise and called me, now we all home with a torn ceiling n a thief that refuses to come down! He is still inside but doesn’t want to come down!! ‘ She wrote.

Winnie revealed that it took the timely intervention of a makeshift joint task force that consisted of 7 local area boys, 10 policemen and another 10 concerned neighbours to get the thief who was hell-bent on not coming down from the ceiling after being nabbed in the act.

Read her full account below:

