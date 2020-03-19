The Italian who was the first index case of coronavirus in Nigeria has tested negative for the virus.

The man, who flew into Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on February 24, had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, said the 44-year-old Italian tested negative for the virus.

He said another test would be conducted and if he also tests negative, the patient would be discharged.

“The index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go,” he said.

