Italy on Sunday announced 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 1,809, according to Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, Borrelli went on to reveal that the total number of positive cases registered in Italy reached 24,747 on Sunday, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

While the virus has begun spreading rapidly across Europe, Italy remains the second most heavily affected country in the world after China, where the illness first emerged, and the outbreak has shown no signs of slowing.

The government is working urgently on procuring more protective equipment, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, adding there was maximum attention on helping Lombardy, the northern region where the virus emerged just over three weeks ago.

“Our priority is to keep doctors, nurses and all our health personnel safe,” Conte said in a statement a week after his government imposed a virtual lockdown across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

His government has pledged a package of measures to support businesses and families amid fears of a serious economic crisis. The measures, originally due over the weekend, are now expected after a cabinet meeting on Monday.