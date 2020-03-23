Social media is to the Millenials what town meeting was to the silent generation. Different trends pop up the charts and they often talk about our lives directly be it good or bad.

A new hashtag that has been making rounds on Twitter NG, #JesusFlippedTheSwitch, has given young people an avenue to share their life’s struggles and transformations from bad to good.

If you need any motivation to hold on to right now as the COVID-19 virus worldwide pandemic veers into Nigeria, the lovely photos below might give you some sort of respite.

Read testimonies and photos below:

Olaitan_Aja:” Grew up a Christian but I was broken and lost. I found joy, strength and peace through his grace. Through his salvation he has made complete. Galatians 2:20 KJV”

Official Shegs: “The #JesusFlippedTheSwitch tweets be giving me life. Y’all made me know that it’s actually possible for one to regularly go to church & yet not be saved. Everyone must personally confess his or her faith in Jesus to be saved. Salvation is personal and cannot be inherited. God.”

Officiallousia: “#JesusFlippedTheSwitch Oh where do I even start from.. I was raised in church, my dad was even a pastor but I was still far away from God, the things I used to do hmm thinking I was living my best life but not knowing my best life was in serving God alone! We thank God for Grace”

