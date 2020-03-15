Nigerian songster and songwriter, Johnny Drille has revealed how and where he got the inspiration to write his ”Love Don’t Lie” song.

Johnny Drille revealed he got the inspiration in Church on a Sunday morning while the sermon was on.

The songster said in a statement “I got inspiration to write ‘Love Don’t Lie’ while sermon was being preached on a Sunday morning

. That’s not right, right? Means the song might not be right too.”

“Love Don’t Die” by Johnny Drille is the main song that shot him to fame and it happens to be one of his most loved songs by fans.

Johnny Drille seems to be one of the few celebrities that have managed to still keep going to church despite their fame.

However, he revealed in a statement today that he didn’t go to church today as he begged God to forgive him.

HOT NOW