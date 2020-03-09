Ghanaian actress, film producer and singer, Juliet Ibrahim reminded us that her romance life is still active even though she is single.

Although she did not make this known directly, she did it stylishly posing it like she was dishing out a free meal of advice to her fans, things they can do to glow and stay healthy.

She shared photos of herself on Instagram and dropped the advice in the caption of the photo.

F***ing twice a week is good for your health.

We can only assume that she has finally given love a chance as she said she would.

After a failed relationship, the actress revealed last year that she would give love a chance this year albeit, she claimed she was single as at Valentine’s Day.

