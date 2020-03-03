In fresh reports by Vanguard, a Chinese man suspected to be infected with Novel Coronavirus was isolated on arrival at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, on Tuesday.

The unnamed man was said to be coughing incessantly when officials walked up to him.

A source told Vanguard the Chinese man is at the isolation centre at Yaba, Lagos.

“The Chinese is now under observation at the Mainland Hospital Quarantine Centre in Yaba.”

The Lagos State government has commenced analysis of his travel history, diagnosis and possible contact tracing while more health workers have been drafted to all the entry ports and borders.

Details shortly…

Source: Vanguard

