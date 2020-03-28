Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

See his post underneath:

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020

