Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The governor made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.
See his post underneath:
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020
