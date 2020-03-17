Super talented Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has scored another major award to her credit following her outstanding performance in The Ghost and The House of Truth. The movie star won an award for the best actress in a supporting role for her performance in the movie The Ghost and The House of Truth, at Rapid Lion in South Africa. An excited Kate Henshaw shared the news with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

According to the actress, she won the award on Saturday, March 14. She expressed gratitude for the development and noted that it is a honor to have her work judged by a competent jury.

Henshaw said: “I am beyond happy to have won this award on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 all the way in South Africa and have my work judged by a competent jury” The energetic movie star also appreciated the entire cast and crew of the movie. See the post shared by the actress below: