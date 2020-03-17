Super talented Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has scored another major award to her credit following her outstanding performance in The Ghost and The House of Truth. The movie star won an award for the best actress in a supporting role for her performance in the movie The Ghost and The House of Truth, at Rapid Lion in South Africa. An excited Kate Henshaw shared the news with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.
According to the actress, she won the award on Saturday, March 14. She expressed gratitude for the development and noted that it is a honor to have her work judged by a competent jury.
View this post on Instagram
🎶 Ask me how am doing, I'm blessed, yes.. Living every moment, no regrets… Smile up on my face, I'm like oh yes… I'm blessed yes, I'm blessed yes. Ain't a day go by, that I don't try to thank the Lord up above. And if you wondering why, I'm loving life…. Come close and I'll tell you what's up..🎶 – Charlie Wilson . Have an absolutely blessed day my dears….Lots of love all round… 📸 @kobiwilliamzphotography #K8DGR8 #KTG #KateTheUnbroken #Oluwakate #Oluwaferank8 #oluwanifek8 #oluwatojuk8 #oluwawapeluk8 #Oluwaniolusoagutank8 #Unstoppable #UnapologeticallyMe #positivevibesonly💯 #positiveenergy
Henshaw said: “I am beyond happy to have won this award on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 all the way in South Africa and have my work judged by a competent jury” The energetic movie star also appreciated the entire cast and crew of the movie. See the post shared by the actress below:
View this post on Instagram
I am beyond happy to have won this award on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 all the way in South Africa and have my work judged by a competent jury 💃💃🎊🎊🌟🥂 . Thank you @rapidlion_filmfestival Thank you @templeproductionsng Thank you @akinomotoso and the amazing cast and crew of @tghtthefilm! You guys are the real deal.. We keep winning cos we are GLOBAL now!! — We are proud to announce our very own Kate Henshaw aka Stainless @k8henshaw has won another award: Best actress in a supporting role at RapidLion 2020. So proud of Kate in this career defining role. She brought such energy and intensity to her role in this Film and who can forget her raspy almost weary voice… We are so pleased she continues to receive recognition for her performance Thank you to the South African International Film Festival, RapidLion @rapidlion_filmfestival, for the award. TGHT is proud of the work and the support of our fellow cast and crew. #K8DGR8 #KTG #KateTheUnbroken #Oluwakate #Oluwalonik8 #Oluwanifek8 #oluwatojuk8
Discussion about this post