Top movie producer, Kemi Adetiba in a statement on Monday has called on her numerous fans to get activated for King of Boys II, which the released date remains unknown.

Kemi Adetiba made this known via her social media handle as she wrote, ” KOB Army… It’s time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It’s official OUR season again!!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovie Sequel!”

LET'S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovie Sequel! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6zyaP6iv4 — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) March 16, 2020

Following the announcement, most fans who fell in love with the first production of the King of Boys have disclosed that they can’t wait for the release of the second part.

Many went as far as saying they hope ‘Makanaki’ a character played by popular singer, Reminisce is still alive.

This is coming after Kings of Boys was unable to pick up any award during the just concluded African Movies Viewers Choice Award AMVCA, with a lot of people having the opinion that the award was not based on fairness.

