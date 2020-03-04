Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a latest statement has issued advice to Davido concerning the issue between his signee, Peruzzi and his former label boss, King Patrick.

Kemi stated that what is about to happen to Davido’s label DMW may amount to a crash of his musical assets.

She said, “Dear Davido fans. What is happening between your idol and King Patrick is very complicated and I feel you should stay far away. I analyzed this issue in 2018-2019 and I’m an Investigative Journalist. What is about to happen to DMW MAY amount to a CRASH of his music assets.

I practiced in Canada as a music Journalist and music Publicist using all three of my degrees in different capacities. Davido being signed under Sony creates havoc for Sony if a US federal judge grants him damages for the village boy Peruzzi’s mistake running from his contract.

Know the FACTS and how THE REAL music business operates not this Nigerian way of stealing copyright, assets and contract breaking. Patrick is not desperate. He actually has MORE MONEY than Davido, like Wizkid they don’t display theirs. Chioma’s fmr lover Peruzzi owes BIG!”