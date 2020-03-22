Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement has claimed popular Nigerian artiste and owner of DMW music label, David Adeleke also known as Davido is in self-quarantine for 14 days.
Kemi Olunloyo went on to say that two people who attended Davido’s concert in San Francisco have tested positive.
She said in a tweet, “David Adeleke is in self Quarantine for 14 days. It applies to anyone that came in from high-risk countries to prevent a possible #communityspread. 2 of his concert goers tested positive in San Francisco and one already died at UCSF Medical Center #CoronavirusPandemic #COVIDー19.”
Recall that Davido recently cancelled his world tour owing to the spread of coronavirus.
