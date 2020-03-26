Enyimba FC have announced the release of its player, Dayo Ojo as well as Abia Comets footballer, Benjamin Iluyomade who were kidnapped some days ago.

The two footballers were kidnapped on Sunday March 22 at Ipele, along Benin–Akure road are both said to have regained their freedom.

According to what we gathere, Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade were kidnapped while on their way to Lagos after the compulsory break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“GREAT BIG NEWS! Our midfielder man, Dayo Ojo has regained freedom from his kidnappers” Enyimba wrote as they confirmed the news via their official Twitter page.

Though it is not clear if a ransom was paid, it was however gathered that the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N20m after an initial demand of N100m.

