Billionaire business mogul Kylie Jenner appears to be romantically back with 27 year-old rapper Travis Scott after a nearly six-month separation, since August last year.

According to TMZ, the couple have been spending a lot of time together and don’t see other people.

The couple — who share two-year-old daughter Stormi — have been back together for ‘weeks now,’ TMZ reported, adding they ‘regularly sleep under the same roof’ and have refrained from ‘seeing other people.’

Recall that Kylie, 22, confirmed the split in October when she tweeted that she was on ‘great terms’ with Travis and that their ‘friendship and our daughter’ were priorities.

