Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has given an update on the Italian man diagnosed with Coronavirus and his treatment in the state.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health held a press conference where he gave an update on the Italian patient, he said the Italian patient with Coronavirus has been moved to the state’s completed ward which was recently renovated with a full complement of facilities.

Reacting to the news that he attempted absconding from the facility, the commissioner siad;

I have spoken to him myself, he is doing very well, he is comfortable; he was comfortable yesterday and he is comfortable today. He was initially kept in a single isolation room for his privacy when he was brought in because part of the facilities at the Mainland Hospital were being renovated, he has been moved to one of the newly renovated wards” he said

